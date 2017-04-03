Morning Minute: Several Reported Dead In St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

Several Reported Dead In St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

Russian official says there was one blast on St Petersburg metro, not two, with up to 10 people killed https://t.co/PwbDHdxDCv pic.twitter.com/faOB772Wm2 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 3, 2017

A Monday afternoon explosion at subway stations in St. Petersburg, Russia, killed at least 10 people around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, according to The New York Times.

President Vladimir Putin was in Petersburg, scheduled to attend a meeting and give a speech, the outlet reports.

At least 50 people were wounded during the blast which occurred between the Sennaya Square and Technology Institute stations, a bustling, crowded hub located near the city center.

Investigators said they would not rule out all motives, including terrorism.

Senate Judicial Committee Moves Forward With Gorsuch Confirmation

The Senate Judicial Committee moves forward Monday to bring‘s Supreme Court Nominee, to a full Senate vote.

Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation process faced numerous challenges as several leading Senate Democrats vowed to block Grouch’s vote, especially after Republicans failed to consider President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

If Gorsuch clears the 20-person committee–composed of 11 Republicans, a full Senate vote can likely be expected on Friday.

Judge Says It’s Plausible Trump Incited Riot, Allows Lawsuit Against Him To Move Forward

Three protesters who attended a March 2016 Trump rally in Louisville were given the green light to pursue legal action against President Donald Trump and two Trump supporters, CNN reports.

Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah and Henry Brousseau seek unspecified punitive and compensatory damages after they were assaulted and attacked by two Trump supporters during the rally. The named attackers are Matthew Heimbach, a White nationalist, and Alvin Bamberge.

U.S. District Judge David Hale said that Trump may have incited violence after he uttered the words, “Get ’em out of here,” while onstage at the event.

A viral video of the incident showed several protesters pushing and yelling towards Nwanguma, a Black woman.

SOURCE: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN

