Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements: The 2nd Annual Senior Citizens Slap Boxing Competition [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins announces sign-ups for The 2nd Annual Senior Citizens Slap-Boxing Competition! She explains what qualifies contestants to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements For Those Who Still Need To Do Their Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Kicks Off Church Announcements With Gospel Version Of “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

26 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Bernice Jenkins , Church Announcements , competition , senior citizens , slap boxing

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 12 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 15 hours ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 16 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 1 day ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 3 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 3 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 3 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 3 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 3 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 4 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 4 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 4 days ago
photos