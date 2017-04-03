Church Announcements: The 2nd Annual Senior Citizens Slap Boxing Competition [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins announces sign-ups for The 2nd Annual Senior Citizens Slap-Boxing Competition! She explains what qualifies contestants to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements For Those Who Still Need To Do Their Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Kicks Off Church Announcements With Gospel Version Of “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE]