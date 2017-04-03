Entertainment News
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week With More Huge Streaming Numbers

djkayotik979
Drake’s “More Life” holds onto the No. 1 spot for a second week.

Once again, Drake‘s More Life sits atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 225,000 equivalent album units in its second week of release. Of that number, 169,000 are streaming equivalent units, earning More Life the second largest streaming week ever for an album. The record was set last week upon More Life‘s debut, as the album logged 257,000 streaming units (505,000 total) during its first week.

More Life is now Drake’s second album to spend multiple weeks at No. 1. His last album, last year’s Views, held the top spot for 13 nonconsecutive weeks. Each of his other full-length commercial projects — What a Time to Be AliveIf You’re Reading This It’s Too LateNothing Was the SameTake Care, and Thank Me Later — have spent a single week at No. 1.

He has now spent a total of 20 weeks with the No. 1 album on the Billboard chart. The only hip-hop artists to have earned more weeks at No. 1 are Jay Z (23 weeks from 13 No. 1s) and MC Hammer (21 weeks, all from Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em).

The only new album to debut in the top 10 is Trey Songz‘ Tremaine, which lands at No. 3, moving a reported 67,000 album units in its first week.

 

 
Continue reading Drake's "More Life" No. 1 For 2nd Week With More Huge Streaming Numbers

