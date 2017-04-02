RHOA Producers Did Not Invite Matt Jordan To Reunion Show Because He’s ‘Too Violent’

Photo by

RHOA Producers Did Not Invite Matt Jordan To Reunion Show Because He's 'Too Violent'

We're pretty sure Kenya Moore is happy to hear this news.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


It’s not a secret that Kenya Moore‘s ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan has some serious anger issues—and he’s paying the price for it. Not only did Moore recently take a restraining order out of him, but now RHOA producers are staying clear of him too.

According to TMZ, the show’s producers did not invite the certified physical trainer to the reunion episode because ultimately thought he was too violent to bring back. 

As we previously reported, the reality star filed a restraining order when Moore said that Jordan allegedly threatened her by telling a mutual friend that “she [would] get what she deserves.”

According to court documents, Moore alleged that Jordan would call her up to 30 times a day, threatened her after she blocked his calls and during a 2016 vacation in Mexico, he kicked in a hotel door. Under the restraining order, Jordan must stay 200 yards away from Moore and have zero contact with her by phone, e-mail or any means of communication, E! News noted.

We definitely think it’s probably a good idea that Jordan isn’t involved in anyone’s reunion special with a temper like that.

SOURCE: TMZ; E! Online News

photos