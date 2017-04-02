Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy Shouts Out Minnie At The Big Ass Face Awards! [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s the 2017 Big Ass Face Awards, with celebrity host Rickey Smiley! The morning show crew honors the celebrities out there and the big ass faces on them that we love. Juicy called up from the red carpet to dish about all the fabulous appearances, from Taraji P. Henson to Morgan Freeman.

Juicy also couldn’t resist taking a moment to shout out her “Little Women: Atlanta” co-star Minnie and her Big As Face! Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos