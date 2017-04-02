Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Janet Hubert’s “Fresh Prince” Bitterness Isn’t Serving Her [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
A photo surfaced of a big chunk of the cast of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunited for an event recently. The internet promptly responded with all of the feels, since the Fresh Prince is one of those TV shows that will go down in history as one of the most beloved family sit-coms to ever exist. One person who was not amused by the photo, however, was Janet Hubert, also commonly known as Dark-Skinned Aunt Viv, and the actress to originate the role before behind-the-scenes drama had her abruptly replaced by Light-Skinned Aunt Viv.

Janet has never responded warmly to anything Fresh Prince related since, and though we all wish she could have stayed on for the show’s entirety, her bitterness sure isn’t going to fix it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

