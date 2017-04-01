BET Programming Head Claims She Was Fired While On Leave For Breast Cancer

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

BET Programming Head Claims She Was Fired While On Leave For Breast Cancer

Zola Mashariki and her lawyer are threatening to file a lawsuit against the network for illegal termination.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty


Days after it announced that BET’s President of Programming Stephen Hill and Executive Vice President of Programming Zola Mashariki were stepping down from their coveted positions, Mashariki claims that she learned of her firing while on medical leave for breast cancer.

According to Variety, Mashariki sent her colleagues an email this week, notifying them that she’s been on medical leave since February after being diagnosed with breast cancer and that she planned on returning to her job on April 11.

“I’m concerned that there was a reference to me, as Stephen’s departure is a separate issue from my status at the company,” Mashariki wrote. She added that she’d just undergone “another surgery.”

“It’s a painful recovery for me. It has also been hard on my children.”

She concluded: “Here are the facts. My job is protected by the Family Medical Leave Act and related statutes (FMLA) and I have a contract in place. Viacom/BET are aware that I am scheduled to return ‪on April 11 and that my medical leave may need to be extended depending on the progress of my recovery.”

Mashariki and her lawyer are also threatening to file a lawsuit against the network.

“My client, Zola Mashariki, was not terminated prior to taking medical leave. We know that events related to this matter are unfolding rapidly. We will provide our response and the full story in the lawsuit we intend to file,” said Felicia Medina, San Francisco managing partner at Sanford Heisler.

Naturally BET denies Mashariki’s claims saying that her firing had been in the works prior to he cancer diagnosis.

“These claims misrepresent the facts and are without merit. We strongly deny any allegation of wrongdoing,” a BET rep told Variety.

And insiders at BET told The Hollywood Reporter that Mashariki was let go because of performance issues that predated her claims of discrimination and retaliation — as well as her notification to Viacom of her need for medical leave.

In addition, some light has been shed on why Hill may have been let go.

BET insiders told THR that Hill, Mashariki’s boss, may have tried to access Mashariki’s medical records to make sure she was telling the truth about having cancer and even brought it up in a meeting. Apparently when that news was brought to the head of parent company Viacom, Hill was fired.

Welp!

Mashariki joined BET in April 2015 and oversaw scripted and unscripted programming as well as development and casting.

SOURCE: Variety; The Hollywood Reporter

RELATED NEWS: 

BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network Amidst Shake-Up

Angela Rye Destroys GOP Twitter Troll Joe Walsh On CNN: I’m Not Interested In Talking To Bigots’

#BlackWomenAtWork Is The Much-Needed Clapback To Bill O’Reilly And Sean Spicer’s Ignorance

BET , Lawsuits

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading BET Programming Head Claims She Was Fired While On Leave For Breast Cancer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 21 hours ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 1 day ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 2 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 2 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 2 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 2 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 2 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 2 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 2 days ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 3 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 3 days ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 3 days ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 4 days ago
photos