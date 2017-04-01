Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This Video Has Everyone Talking!!!

Jazze
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

Recently, rapper Kendrick Lamar released a new single Humble” from his upcoming “Untitled Album” set to release on April 7th and in the song he states:

“I’m so f**king sick and tired of the photoshop, show me something natural like afros on Richard Pryor”

The visual and verbiage upset some Feminist. What are your thoughts regarding Kendrick Lamar’s new song Humble?

 

Did he take it too far or only speaking the truth?

https://thebeatdfw.com/2967855/headkrack-raps-about-kendrick-lamar-donald-trump-and-the-russians-and-more-exclusive/

Ciara, Kendrick Lamar & The Bad Boy Family Heat Up Essence Fest

10 photos Launch gallery

Ciara, Kendrick Lamar & The Bad Boy Family Heat Up Essence Fest

Continue reading WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This Video Has Everyone Talking!!!

Ciara, Kendrick Lamar & The Bad Boy Family Heat Up Essence Fest

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica

feminist , humble , Kendrick Lamar , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 1 hour ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 19 hours ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 20 hours ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 20 hours ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 20 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 21 hours ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 21 hours ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 1 day ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 1 day ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 2 days ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 2 days ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 3 days ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 3 days ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 3 days ago
photos