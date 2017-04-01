WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This Video Has Everyone Talking!!!

Recently, rapper Kendrick Lamar released a new single Humble” from his upcoming “Untitled Album” set to release on April 7th and in the song he states:
“I’m so f**king sick and tired of the photoshop, show me something natural like afros on Richard Pryor”
The visual and verbiage upset some Feminist. What are your thoughts regarding Kendrick Lamar’s new song Humble?
Did he take it too far or only speaking the truth?
