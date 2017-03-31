Continue reading Leela James’ “Don’t Want You Back” Is A Hit, But Has She Ever Taken An Ex Back? [VIDEO]

Leela James

R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Leela James is heading back on the road this spring following the release of her hotly-anticipated album, Did It For Love (March 31, 2017). After working tirelessly on her upcoming album, Leela James is giving fans the ultimate show with top hits from her 2014 album Fall For You, classics from the start of her career and new music including her latest single Don’t Want You Back, which has hit the top 5 on the Urban AC radio charts. Fall For You became a fan-favorite and saw three top 15 records including the feel-good Set Me Free and the title track Fall For You (J&T Records/BMG) and Did It For Love is quickly following to become an undeniable hit. “I am so excited to be on the road again, getting to meet fans and see how they react to my new music,” said Leela James. “Did It For Love has been an incredible project to work on, and the feedback from Don’t Want You Back has been overwhelming so I can’t wait for fans to experience the rest of the album.” Leela James has had incredible growth and success after debuting her first album, A Change is Gonna Come in 2006 and has received many accolades including Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards and Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist at the Soul Train Music Awards. Her music has reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop charts and she has even performed the fan-favorite Fall For You on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. To check out Leela James’ latest single and music video, please visit: <a href="http://smarturl.it/DWYBvideo" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">http://smarturl.it/DWYBvideo</a> and for everything Leela James, please visit: <a href="http://www.leelajames.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">http://www.leelajames.com/</a>