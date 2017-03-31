Leela James’ “Don’t Want You Back” Is A Hit, But Has She Ever Taken An Ex Back? [VIDEO]

People are loving “Don’t Want You Back” by Leela James–a song great for anyone who’s moving on from a relationship. But some don’t live the lives they sing about. So has Leela ever taken back an ex after it was over?
In addition to answering the question, she talks about her songwriting, powerhouse vocals and more in this interview. Leelah James’ new album “Did It For Love” is available now, and you can download it here.
RELATED: Leela James “Don’t Want You Back” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
