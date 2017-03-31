The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé Kardashian From Going To Cavs Games?

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to NBA games or hating NBA fans, but this time around the Kardashian Kurse may have come back to haunt her.

A few die-hard Cleveland Cavaliers fans believe that Khloé is the reason for the rough patch the team has been going through and they don’t want her attending anymore of the games. Unfortunately for them, that is not going to stop Khlo’ Money from cheering on her man, Tristan Thompson. Sources tell Hollywood Life, “She is not going to back down or stop going to games just because of some negative energy. As long as she and Tristan are in love, she is going to continue going to the arena for his games to encourage and support her man. She’s not going to let some BS interfere with her life or her relationship.”

Despite the backlash from some fans who are convinced that Tristan’s relationship with Khloé is what’s causing the team’s bad luck, the reality star refuses to accept the charge, with an insider revealing, “Her plan is to ignore all the hate.” This isn’t the first time Khloé has been accused of carrying the Kardashian Kurse.

Her relationship with James Harden and Lamar Odom had similar outcomes. Clearly, that won’t keep KK from the NBA.