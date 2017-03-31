News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Atlanta’s Interstate 85 Collapses Due To Fire, Declared Emergency By Governor Deal

The massive fire caused a major freeway slab to collapse.

Tami LaTrell, Majic 107.5-97.5
Leave a comment

BREAKING NEWS: A part of Interstate 85 has collapsed near Piedmont Road and a massive fire has started.

A post shared by Hot 107.9 Atlanta (@hot1079atl) on

A massive fire located under the 85 Northbound Interstate at Piedmont Rd caused major traffic delays as it eventually engulfed the freeway in flames causing a major slab to completely collapse on Thursday evening.

According to Fox5Atlanta.com, Governor Nathan Deal has declared the collapse as a State of Emergency.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety and minimize disruption of traffic as we continue emergency response efforts,” said Deal. “The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is coordinating response efforts with the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and other state and local officials. As this safety investigation and bridge assessment continues, we encourage the public to avoid the affected area, remain patient and allow first responders to perform their jobs. We will continue updating the public on alternative traffic routes and other information as it becomes available.”

Here are videos we found that were trending across social media from drivers who witnessed this catastrophe as it was happening.

Atlanta GA Major Emergency 🚨 under Interstate 85 in Buckhead near piedmont rd. Atlanta Fire on scene per #chiefmiller

A post shared by Hot 107.9 Atlanta (@hot1079atl) on

Earlier footage of the I-85 fire from SKYFOX5 — story: bit.ly/2oerk1R #atlantafire #atlanta #fire #i85

A post shared by FOX 5 Atlanta (@fox5atlanta) on

Mayor Kasim Reed has announced that until repairs can be done Interstate 85 Northbound is closed indefinitely. So what happens next?

Commuters dealt with traffic chaos early Friday morning. Authorities blocked on ramps to Interstate 85 south inside the Perimeter, and traffic was flowing smoothly on I-85 north of the collapse scene as the sun came up. Aerial video showed heavy backups along I-285 near Spaghetti Junction. I-285 is one of the primary alternate routes divers were advised to use to get around the I-85 closure.

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced they are working quickly to identify alternate routes for commuters to navigate inbound, including using the Xpress Bus Service and the Peach Pass express lanes as well.

Thankfully there were no reporter drivers, law enforcement or fire department officers who were injured.

The next press conference from GDOT is scheduled for 11am.

MORE NEWS

You Thought: Senate Intelligence Committee Rejects Michael Flynn’s Request For Immunity

More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims Are Black, According To Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Report

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Atlanta’s Interstate 85 Collapses Due To Fire, Declared Emergency By Governor Deal

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 10 hours ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 12 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 19 hours ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 2 days ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 2 days ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 2 days ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 3 days ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 3 days ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 3 days ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 3 days ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 3 days ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 3 days ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 3 days ago
photos