Four People Killed Within Four Hours In Chicago During Violent Attacks

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Four People Killed Within Four Hours In Chicago During Violent Attacks

A pregnant woman was also found dead, with at least nine people shot across the city Thursday.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Chicago police said Thursday that four people were killed within four hours and a pregnant woman was found dead with a head gunshot wound during a spree of violent attacks, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

The five [the four people killed and pregnant woman found dead] were among at least nine people shot in attacks across the city starting Thursday morning, according to police.

The four men or boys were fatally shot about 3:50 p.m. at Nadia Fish and Chicken, 2704 E. 75th St., police said. A male attacker approached the restaurant and fired shots, wounding two men or boys who died inside, a third who was found nearby outside and a fourth who was found in a backyard in the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue, according to police. It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were inside or outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

…The woman was found dead just after noon about a mile away. The body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home in the 7500 block of South Luella Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

The Chicago fire department said three people were also fatally shot at 75th Street and South Coles Avenue Thursday, reports NBC Chicago.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneNBC Chicago

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Girl Harassed After Horrific Facebook Live Gang Rape

Chicago’s Black Communities Targeted In ‘Biking While Black’ Police Tactic

 

Chicago crime , Chicago gang-violence , chicago gun violence , Chicago Murder Rate

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Four People Killed Within Four Hours In Chicago During Violent Attacks

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 7 hours ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 9 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 16 hours ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 1 day ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 2 days ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 2 days ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 2 days ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 3 days ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 3 days ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 3 days ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 3 days ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 3 days ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 3 days ago
photos