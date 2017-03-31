Rare 1860s Harriet Tubman Photo Sells For $162K

Rare 1860s Harriet Tubman Photo Sells For $162K

The memorable image of the 19th century hero of the Underground Railroad is believed to be her earliest-known photograph.

97.9 The Beat Staff
A rare photo of legendary abolitionist and Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman sold for a remarkable $162,500 at a New York City auction Thursday, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

Swann Galleries says the circa late 1860s image sold Thursday for a hammer price of $130,000, plus a $32,500 auctioneer fee. The auction also included books, other printed materials and photos from the slavery and abolition eras.

The name of winning phone bidder hasn’t been released.

The Tubman photo shows her seated on a chair and was taken in Auburn in central New York in 1868 or 1869.

Interestingly enough, the image is “believed to be the earliest-known image of the anti-slavery crusader and showing her as younger than she is normally depicted” in her late 40s, reports Reuters.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneReuters

