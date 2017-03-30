Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Is Kendrick Lamar Throwing Shots At Drake In New Song? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Just a few days after Drake‘s “More Life” album dropped, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a new song “The Heart Part 4.” The song is reportedly a spontaneous move by Kendrick, and is not a part of his upcoming album.

On the song, he is clearly taking shots at somebody, and it sounds like it’s Drake. But are we jumping to conclusions? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos