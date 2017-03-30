Rickey Smiley Tries To Punish Juicy For Laughing At Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

If you watch the morning show, you know that Juicy has just been killing the game lately. She’s on “Little Women: Atlanta,” and she just landed a gig on another show called “Hap & Leonard.” She was giving an announcement on the show about her upcoming episodes when Rickey Smiley jumped in and try to sabotage it!
Rickey revealed that he felt some type of way when Juicy laughed at him while Porsha was making fun him, and this was his revenge. Juicy, however, is never one to back down from a fight! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
