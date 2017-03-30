Auntie Maxine To Bill O’Reilly: ‘I’m A Strong Black Woman, I Cannot Be Intimidated’

Rep. Maxine Waters may have had nothing to say to Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly about his recent racist and sexist comments about her, but she definitely had a lot to say when she was on MSNBC on Tuesday night.
And she didn’t hold back.
She also made sure to stress how O’Reilly and former Fox News head Roger Ailes has a history of ill treatment toward women and have “no credibility.”
“They have been sued by women. They have had to pay millions of dollars in fines for harassment and other kinds of things. And so we know about that checkered past. And we also know that when a woman stands up and speaks truth to power that there will be attempts to put her down, and so I’m not going to be put down. I’m not going to go anywhere. I’m going to stay on the issues,” she added.
SOURCE: MSNBC
RELATED NEWS:
Little Boy Have A Seat! Sean Spicer Tells Black Reporter April Ryan To Stop Shaking Her Head
Bill O’Reilly, You Gon’ Hurt Your Old, Tired Ass Coming For Maxine Waters
#BlackWomenAtWork Is The Much-Needed Clapback To Bill O’Reilly And Sean Spicer’s Ignorance