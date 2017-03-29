Jesse Salazar
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video

A month after Gucci and Nicki dropped their “Make Love” duet, the visual accompaniment of the song is released. A lavish pool party is the backdrop for the video directed by Eif Rivera and features Gucci in front of a mansion and Nicki on an inflatable unicorn spittin’ about how for them making money is much like doing the mattress mambo. Check out the video below and get “Make Love” on iTunes.

