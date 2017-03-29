How Do We Stand For Colin Kaepernick Like He Stands For Us? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Warren Ballentine broke down the NFL’s attitude toward Colin Kaepernick, and the fact that he is still unsigned despite his skill level. He explained that media and even NFL fan’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick as a result of his protest mirrors the way that figures like Martin Luther King Jr, and Muhammad Ali were viewed not just be the media, but by his own people, who believed the media.

Attorney and mentor to Rickey Smiley, Robert Glennen III, also joined the conversation. He spoke about exactly why the NFL’s response to Kaepernick’s protest has been what it is, and what we can do in response. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

