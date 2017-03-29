Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Do We Stand For Colin Kaepernick Like He Stands For Us? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Warren Ballentine broke down the NFL’s attitude toward Colin Kaepernick, and the fact that he is still unsigned despite his skill level. He explained that media and even NFL fan’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick as a result of his protest mirrors the way that figures like Martin Luther King Jr, and Muhammad Ali were viewed not just be the media, but by his own people, who believed the media.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Attorney and mentor to Rickey Smiley, Robert Glennen III, also joined the conversation. He spoke about exactly why the NFL’s response to Kaepernick’s protest has been what it is, and what we can do in response. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: The Disturbing Trend That Has Affected MLK, Muhammad Ali & Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem Inspired Chris Brown & Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is It Too Soon To Say That Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed? [EXCLUSIVE]

boycott , Colin Kaepernick , nfl , protest , Robert Glennen III , Warren Ballentine

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 5 hours ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 10 hours ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 20 hours ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 1 day ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 1 day ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 1 day ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 1 day ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 1 day ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 2 days ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 2 days ago
photos