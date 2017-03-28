Little Boy Have A Seat! Sean Spicer Tells Black Reporter April Ryan To Stop Shaking Her Head

Did we miss the memo that today is “National Disrespect a Black Woman Day?”

In a White House press briefing on Tuesday, American Urban Radio Correspondent April Ryan asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer a question about how the Trump administration planned to move past the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election. Of course, Spicer blamed the media for not letting the story go and refusing to focus on more important issues.

“I’ve said it from the day that I got here until whatever that there is no connection,” Spicer responded. “You’ve got Russia. If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.” He proceeded to interrupt Ryan several times as she tried to clarify her stance and her question.

“At some point, report the facts,” he added. “Every single person who’s been briefed on this subject has come to the same conclusion — Republican, Democrat — so I’m sorry that that disgusts you…. At some point, the facts are what they are.”

This ridiculous response prompted Ryan to visibly show her disgust—which led Spicer to have the audacity to tell the veteran journalist to “stop shaking her head.”

Here's Sean Spicer telling April Ryan not to shake her head. pic.twitter.com/ojHnkt7MVW — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 28, 2017

Yeah he tried it. And of course Twitter had something to say about this utter level of disrespect:

Well they picked the wrong day. Hell, every day is the wrong day. https://t.co/K221JoTxpe — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 28, 2017

April Ryan will still be shaking her head in that briefing room long after Sean Spicer is gone. https://t.co/ug8E90eGIS — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 28, 2017

Sean Spicer inappropriately told April Ryan to stop shaking her head. Nevertheless, she persisted. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 28, 2017

@seanspicer, you are rude and condescending. You would never speak to a white male supporter the way you spoke to April Ryan. — jeanette calarco (@mirawonderdog) March 28, 2017

April Ryan is my hero. I've just been WAITING for a reporter to look at Sean Spicer and say, "No." during a press briefing. — Melissa Morales (@Melissa_In_DC) March 28, 2017

1/ White men, particularly conservative white men, really are scared of educated black women. Pretty obvious.#AprilRyan #MaxineWaters — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) March 28, 2017

He literally told April Ryan to stop shaking her head as if he had the authority to do so and she is an autonomous human being — Broderick L Greer (@BroderickGreer) March 28, 2017

Summary of today's #PressBriefing: Sean Spicer doesn't know anything.

April Ryan is an American hero. — Jessie Lahr (@JessieLahrr) March 27, 2017

Reporter April Ryan asked Jeff Sessions about whether or not 'the white supremacist who killed a black man in NY' was a hate crime *Crickets — Fredd Wilson (@reporterfredd) March 27, 2017

In a shocking turn of events, white men are the WORST!!! #MaxineWaters #AprilRyan — BillieBillie (@otherbully) March 28, 2017

Soon after the press conference, Ryan appeared on MSNBC and said that she felt like “roadkill,” Raw Story wrote.

“I don’t have an agenda,” Ryan said. “We’ve never seen anything like this before and my question was simple, how do you change the perception problem?”

“And it went off into this Russian dressing, no shaking my head or whatever,” she recalled. “You cannot ignore, as a reporter, there are issues on Capitol Hill. You have investigations going. You have the head of the intel committee coming here to the White House briefing people, the president himself.”

She concluded: “I understand what Sean is doing… trying to make this administration look better than what it does right now. And unfortunately, I was roadkill today.”

This isn’t the first time this new administration has treated Ryan less than the coveted writer her resume proves she is.

Earlier this year, Ryan asked #45 if he was planning on meeting with the Congressional Black Congress to which he replied, “Well, I would. I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?”

Sadly, the testy exchange between Spicer and Ryan happened not too long after Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly boasted that he couldn’t hear past Waters’ repeated condemnation of President Trump because he was distracted by her hairstyle

“I didn’t hear a word [Waters] said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig,” he said.

What I do know is that these white men better learn to put some “respeck” on these amazing Black women’s names, like STAT!

SOURCE: Raw Story

