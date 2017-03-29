BlackWomenAtWork Is The Much-Needed Clapback To Bill O’Reilly And Sean Spicer’s Ignorance

While white Republican men such as Bill O’Reilly And Sean Spicer are here for disrespecting the likes of Congresswoman Maxine Waters and American Urban Radio Correspondent April Ryan, Black women are always here to finish the nonsense.

On Tuesday in response to the Fox News anchor O’Reilly saying that Waters’ wig looks like James Brown and Spicer telling Ryan to stop shaking her head during a press conference, writer and activist Brittany Packnett took to Twitter with the trending hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork to encourage Black women to share their experiences of being policed, disrespected and treated like utter sh^t in the workplace.

If you have seen what #BlackWomenAtWork endure but won't stand up, 😒. We welcome accomplices who are willing to take the risk. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

And the results were glorious:

I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere. #BlackWomenAtWork — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 29, 2017

"Be who you are do what you do"-@MaxineWaters tonight having her say. #BlackWomenAtWork "they will try to put you down".Extraordinary times — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 29, 2017

Lol. Reminds me what someone told me about my doc series, Black in America 2008. "Don't make it TOO black". https://t.co/vT08mGbo1B — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 28, 2017

When my ex-boss didn't google me 1st b4 talking 2 me like this w/ my 1st job. She learned after she got that 11 pg CV ##BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/olglQSMV7I — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork hashtag is cathartic & brings up for me why we own businesses at a high rate. We create the conditions we deserve. — Jessica Byrd (@JessicaLBYRD) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork = treated like trash/paid less in corporate vs. actively abused, plagiarized, erased, exploited working indie. "Choices." — Trudy (@thetrudz) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork Walking into a room, running the presentation, and people still ask your white colleagues questions about your work — Nika M. (@rubyleebakeshop) March 28, 2017

Being mistaken for a PA on my own television set. 😐 #BlackWomenAtWork in Hollywood. https://t.co/kdrU6EOyx0 — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) March 28, 2017

That moment when you realize you've been hired to meet a diversity quota & they never expected you to actually speak up #BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/XCiLIYbJsB — ASAHD's Social Media (@holadamilola) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork aren't faceless. They are our:

mothers

sisters

wives

daughters

aunts

grandmothers We are proud of #BlackWomenAtWork — A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti) March 29, 2017

You should have seen the dirty looks I got from white people at work when I got into Yale Law and they didn't. #BlackWomenAtWork — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 28, 2017

A new generation of black lawyers is rising. They won't be silenced! #BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/aQq63QvTAb — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) March 28, 2017

It's never about the hair. It's about the need the disparage and control black women. So they fit neatly into a "box".#BlackWomenatWork — Byrön Stökes (@byst) March 28, 2017

@MsPackyetti #BlackWomenAtWork coworkers always w/ the "you look angry" when in actuality- quiet & working. — blair waldorf. 🗣 (@wydaubri) March 28, 2017

We be wishing, praying , and hoping someone doesn't try us today. #blackwomenatwork — India Johnson (@AskIndia_) March 29, 2017

Asking about my braids while simultaneously stroking them.

You can ask w/o touching. I'm not your pet.#BlackWomenAtWork — Bianca (@BiancaSaysJump_) March 29, 2017

I have taught far too many superiors how to do their job. 🤦🏾‍♀️ #BlackWomenAtWork are constantly forced to be OVERqualified to be qualified. — Xe Murray (@XeMurray) March 29, 2017

My supervisor wrote in my teaching observation eval that I was "too loud for the size of the room." #BlackWomenAtWork — Nina (@lovingyouiseasy) March 29, 2017

This what the intersections of racism and sexism looks like for us in the workplace. But lesson learned: You can try to beat us down, but we always fight back with truth.

Holla!

