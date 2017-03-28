Naomi Campbell Is A Melanin Angel In This White, Lace Ensemble

Hello Beautiful Staff

Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell made heads turn when she showed up at the AmfAR gala in Hong Kong recently in an all white 2015 couture from Ralph & Russo.

The 46-year old beauty wore a figure hugging white gown with detailed lace design that reached floor length in classy fashion.

The gown was paired with a white cape that made Naomi look that much more elegant. The cape came in similar material as the gown and included a decoration of feathers over Naomi’s back and shoulders.

Of course, Naomi’s jewelry was on point and went perfectly with her all white look; her Lorraine Schwartz emerald cut diamond earrings were a stunning accessory!

Naomi has been a part of AmfAR for years, supporting the effort to end HIV/AIDS. Other celebrities in attendance includedand fashion designer

What do you think about Naomi’s all white theme? Let us know in the comments!

