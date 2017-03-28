Mathew Knowles Gets Hit With A Lawsuit By Ex-Lawyers For Allegedly Stealing $50K

Mathew Knowles is being sued by his former legal representation. The music manager and father to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles allegedly ran up a tab of $49,120.35 in lawyer fees, but refused to pay it.

From Daily Mail:

“The filing claims Knowles hired the firm (Lang Ferrer Law) to represent him and his company, Music World Properties, for an unstated legal matter. The firm alleges in the documents it claims to show proof that it followed through on its end of the deal, and provided services worth $49,120.35. However, the suit alleges Knowles was the one who then did not follow through on his obligations, and that the entire sum of money remains outstanding.”

Lang Ferrer Law claims it was Knowles’ intent to skip out on the bill all along:

“The filing claims it was a deliberate act by the music manager, and describes it as: ‘part of a ruse to secure free legal services’. Knowles is then accused of holding a secret auction over Super Bowl weekend in Houston this year, where he sold off memorabilia and other items from his time managing Beyoncé and the group, Destiny’s Child,” the site reports.

Aware of the sale, Lang Ferrer Law hoped Knowles would use the money from the auction to repay his debt:

“‘Presumably you are liquidating these items to pay debts, including the amounts due to our client,’ the letter sent to Knowles on February 3 read, before it issued a warning. ‘To the extent you may be disposing of these and other assets to avoid your debts and legal obligations, however, we will consider the sale of such items to be fraudulent transfers and will seek all available remedies for same in the event our client’s invoices are not paid as demanded.’ The letter continued on to demand ‘immediate payment’ of the nearly-$50,000 bill,” the site states.

See Lang Ferrer Law’s receipts here.