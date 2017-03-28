Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Nobody Is Immune To Headkrack’s Mind Games [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Headkrack introduced a new game, “Gimme 5” that should be way easier than it has actually turned out to be for everyone willing to give it a try. He asks a question, requiring the contestant to list 5 answers before the 10-second timer runs out!

The questions are simple enough, but because of Headkrack’s mind games and the pressure put on by the timer, people tend to get tripped up a bit. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos