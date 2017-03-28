Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Trey Songz Saying He Boosted Her Career

As you may recall, Nicki came for Trey on social media after Remy Ma dropped her “ShETHER” diss track and just last week, Trey said that the Queens rapper “didn’t have sh*t before ‘Bottoms Up.’” In true Nicki fashion, she waited a couple of days to respond, but this week, she had time after her fans reminded her that Trey once opened for her.

The “No Frauds” rapper then took to Twitter to prove a point, asking her followers to list all her opening acts she had along the years.

Barbz, could 1 of you send me a list of all my opening acts I've ever had on American & World Tours?🙏🏽 thx – onika tanya maraj — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 26, 2017

Of course, her Barbz, who will do anything to protect their Queen, wasted no time slamming Trigga on social media.

@NICKIMINAJ Trey flopped without you, Who is trey?😂 — BARBZ (@JulioEnriquesr) March 26, 2017

If Trey thought Nicki disrespected him before, he definitely won’t like this.