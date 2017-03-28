News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Trey Songz Saying He Boosted Her Career

The rapper's level of petty is unmatched.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty


This Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz saga just won’t let up.

As you may recall, Nicki came for Trey on social media after Remy Ma dropped her “ShETHER” diss track and just last week, Trey said that the Queens rapper “didn’t have sh*t before ‘Bottoms Up.’” In true Nicki fashion, she waited a couple of days to respond, but this week, she had time after her fans reminded her that Trey once opened for her.

The “No Frauds” rapper then took to Twitter to prove a point, asking her followers to list all her opening acts she had along the years.

Of course, her Barbz, who will do anything to protect their Queen, wasted no time slamming Trigga on social media.

If Trey thought Nicki disrespected him before, he definitely won’t like this.

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Three New Diss Tracks

10 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Three New Diss Tracks

Continue reading The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Three New Diss Tracks

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Three New Diss Tracks

Nicki Minaj got back in her rap bag and dropped three new tracks on Friday: "No Frauds," "Regret In Your Tears," and "Changed It." "No Frauds," featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, was a direct diss at Remy Ma three weeks after she dropped her savage diss track "shETHER." Meanwhile, "Regret In Your Tears" is a diss record to her ex Meek Mill who has been nothing but shady since they split. Of course, the Internet had a field day with this one. Check out what people had to say.

nicki minaj , Petty , Remy Ma , Shether , Trey Songz , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 15 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 16 hours ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 22 hours ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 1 day ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 1 day ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 1 day ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 1 day ago
Sad News: The Cancer-Stricken Teen Who FaceTimed Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Warrant Out For…
 1 day ago
Tomi Lahren Is Fired For ‘Insulting Conservatives’
 1 day ago
Does Nia Have A Long History Of Being Difficult?
 1 day ago
Breaking: Fetty Wap Robbed In New Jersey And…
 1 day ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ‘MORE LIFE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 2 days ago
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New…
 2 days ago
photos