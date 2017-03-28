Michigan State Proposes $97 Million Flint Water Crisis Deal

Michigan State Proposes $97 Million Flint Water Crisis Deal

The suggested settlement includes replacing lead pipes and providing free bottled water to residents.

97.9 The Beat Staff
The state of Michigan proposed $97 million deal Monday to combat the Flint Water health crisis, reports The Detroit News.

From The Detroit News:

The state will spend an additional $47 million to help ensure safe drinking water in Flint by replacing lead pipes and providing free bottled water under a proposed settlement announced Monday.

The money is in addition to $40 million previously budgeted to address Flint’s widespread lead-contamination crisis. The state also will set aside $10 million to cover unexpected costs, bringing the total to $97 million.

…Under terms of Monday’s deal, the city will replace lead and galvanized steel service lines at homes served by the Flint’s municipal water system. Also, the state will deliver free bottled water to homebound residents and continue operating at least nine water distribution centers Monday through Saturday. The state will provide bottled water, free filters, cartridges and water-testing kits at each of the centers.

A federal judge must decide on Tuesday to approve the settlement, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: The Detroit NewsThe Washington Post

