B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With Sevyn, Hiphop Trends & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

‘s gearing up to release another album! The name? He’s not telling yet, but we do know it drops on April 28… B.o.B
In his recent interview with
Kels in the Afternoon, the Atlanta artist dished on his new indie wave and how the freedom helped mold his forthcoming project, shared his thoughts on what’s currently trending in hip-hop, dished on his breakup with Sevyn Streeter and set the record straight on his theory on the shape of the earth.
Cool Fact: Did you know Bobby Ray was a fan of dreadlocks? Here’s why he said he can’t get them though:
to view Kelson’s entire interview with B.o.B. HERE
