Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’ In Confetti-Themed Wedding Ceremony

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Congrats are in order for actress Samira Wiley.

The gorgeous Orange Is the New Black star is officially off the market, as she married the show’s writer Lauren Morelli in a romantic ceremony over the weekend.

The “fun-filled fête” took place in Palm Springs on March 25th, according to an exclusive report by Martha Stewart Weddings. It was a colorful and confetti-themed celebration that came to fruition due to the couple’s love for Funfetti cake.

“The afternoon began with an outdoor ceremony officiated by Samira’s parents (with a recession up the aisle to Montell Jordan’s ‘This Is How We Do It’) and continued with the newlyweds making a grand entrance to the reception as Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ played,” Martha Stewart Weddings dished. “Both Samira and Lauren donned custom Christian Siriano ensembles, with Samira changing her look before hitting the patterned dance floor. Guests enjoyed dinner under colorful garlands and strands of lights, with vibrant floral-and-citrus centerpieces dotting wood tables set with graphic black-and-white plates, sleek white-and-gold flatware, and colorful, mismatched glassware. The first dance was accented by an explosive blast of confetti,” the report continued.

#wifed A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Their love, which began on set of the popular Netflix series, is only just beginning, as Samira and Lauren went on to celebrate with a super sunny honeymoon. Check out the photos and join us in wishing the beautiful ladies a lifetime of happiness.