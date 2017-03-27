Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’ In Confetti-Themed Wedding Ceremony

Congrats are in order for the 'OITNB' couple.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

#aboutlastnight

A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on

Congrats are in order for actress Samira Wiley.

The gorgeous Orange Is the New Black star is officially off the market, as she married the show’s writer Lauren Morelli in a romantic ceremony over the weekend.

The “fun-filled fête” took place in Palm Springs on March 25th, according to an exclusive report by Martha Stewart Weddings. It was a colorful and confetti-themed celebration that came to fruition due to the couple’s love for Funfetti cake.

“The afternoon began with an outdoor ceremony officiated by Samira’s parents (with a recession up the aisle to Montell Jordan’s ‘This Is How We Do It’) and continued with the newlyweds making a grand entrance to the reception as Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ played,” Martha Stewart Weddings dished. “Both Samira and Lauren donned custom Christian Siriano ensembles, with Samira changing her look before hitting the patterned dance floor. Guests enjoyed dinner under colorful garlands and strands of lights, with vibrant floral-and-citrus centerpieces dotting wood tables set with graphic black-and-white plates, sleek white-and-gold flatware, and colorful, mismatched glassware. The first dance was accented by an explosive blast of confetti,” the report continued.

#wifed

A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on

Their love, which began on set of the popular Netflix series, is only just beginning, as Samira and Lauren went on to celebrate with a super sunny honeymoon. Check out the photos and join us in wishing the beautiful ladies a lifetime of happiness.

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

17 photos Launch gallery

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

Continue reading The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

So, 2016 was a LOT. But among all the madness and Black Girl Magic a few of our faves took a moment to get married (or renew their vows). Flip through to see some of our fave weddings from 2016!

Orange is the new Black

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 4 hours ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 4 hours ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 5 hours ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 6 hours ago
Sad News: The Cancer-Stricken Teen Who FaceTimed Beyoncé…
 7 hours ago
Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Warrant Out For…
 7 hours ago
Tomi Lahren Is Fired For ‘Insulting Conservatives’
 8 hours ago
Does Nia Have A Long History Of Being Difficult?
 9 hours ago
Breaking: Fetty Wap Robbed In New Jersey And…
 9 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ‘MORE LIFE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 12 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 19 hours ago
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New…
 1 day ago
Not So Fast!: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida’s…
 1 day ago
Terrence Howard Claims He Never Abused His Exes
 2 days ago
Kerry RHODES Foundation Celebrity Bowling Bash
Comedian DL Hughley Says Trumpcare Didn’t Pass Because…
 2 days ago
'The Best Man Holiday' - Los Angeles Premiere
Actress Sanaa Lathan Speaks On Missing DC Girls……
 2 days ago
photos