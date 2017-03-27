Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty Wap Robbery Case

More details are coming out about an incident involving rapper Fetty Wap at a deli he frequently visits in Paterson, NJ Sunday morning. New video shows the moment a fight between two groups of people turned deadly as a man wearing a red jacket with a white shirt brandishes what appears to be a firearm. Two people were shot, one in the leg and another in his torso and a third man thought to be involved checked himself into a nearby hospital soon after.

Fetty Wap managed to escape without injury but according to reports, his ‘1738’ chain had been taken shortly before the video begins and the man with the gun in the video was seen later posing with the stolen chain in the same red outfit on an Instagram post. The man, later identified as Raheem Thomas, aka Fuzz, who has a history of beefing with Fetty was arrested for gun possession and aggravated assault.

In another video shot late last year after a visit to Sirius XM, TMZ caught up with Fuzz, who wasn’t shy about his feelings towards Fetty and his crew, calling him a ‘fake gangsta’ and warned him to stay out of his hometown of Paterson, NJ.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: