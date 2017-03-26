Chris Brown To Guest Star On ABC’s ‘Black-ish’

Singerwill guest star on an upcoming episode of hit comedy ABC’s “Black-ish.”

According to Variety, in Richard Youngsta,” Brown will play a rapper named Richard Youngsta who is planning on doing an ad campaign with Dre’s company. While Dre (Anthony Anderson) is excited about working with the rapper, his wife Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and his mother Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) raise concerns that the ads play into racial stereotypes.

NEWS: Chris Brown will be a star guest on the TV show 'Black-ish' which airs Wednesdays March 29 on ABC. #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/47c0RGBCes — Chris Brown (@CMBDaily) March 22, 2017

The episode will air on March 29.

The announcement of his guest role on the Emmy-nominated show comes a month after Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a court order that says he must stay 100 yards away from her. Tran claims that Brown repeatedly threatened to physically hurt and kill her.

It’s no secret that Brown has a history of violence. Last summer Brown was arrested on felony assault charges, after a woman claimed the singer threatened her with a gun during an altercation and he was also hit with a lawsuit from his own manager for alleged assault and battery. And in 2009, he was arrested for beating his then girlfriend Rihanna.

Not all of Twitter was happy about this casting news:

The only way I want Chris Brown on “Black-ish” is if the episode topic is debating having Chris Brown on “Black-ish” and they decide “Nah." — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) March 22, 2017

Wondering why @funnyblackdude is okay with Chris Brown guest starring on Black-ish? — Kerrie Bond-MacInnes (@kerriebondm) March 26, 2017

"Chris Brown Is Heading to ABC's 'Black-ish' to Play a "Popular Rap Star" STAY AWAY FROM THEM TRASH pic.twitter.com/Wm4FfHkpMD — nath (@humanfobica) March 26, 2017

