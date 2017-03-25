Wendy’s Employee Fired After Writing Racial Slur On Receipt

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Wendy’s Employee Fired After Writing Racial Slur On Receipt

A Florida Patrol Highway trooper, who is Black, snapped a photo of the paper covered with the offensive word.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

An Orlando Wendy’s employee is now without a job after writing a racial slur that was a “form of the N-word” on a restaurant receipt, reports WKMG Orlando.

From WKMG Orlando:

The trooper told News 6 that he was in line to get dinner Tuesday night at the Wendy’s restaurant at the corner of Rouse Road and University Boulevard when he saw the receipt laying next to the cash register. Pictures show the receipt had a form of the “N” word at the top of it where customers’ names or order numbers are typically printed.

…The trooper, who was on duty at the time, said he immediately thought of his children.

“If my kids were here eating dinner, and I had to show them this receipt or say they saw it?” the trooper said. “My 6-year-old is learning to read and the first thing he would say is, ‘What is this word?’”

Wendy’s is also in more hot water with students at Ohio State University having gone on a hunger strike to shut down the restaurant chain, reports Heat Street.

SOURCE: WKMG OrlandoHeat Street

SEE ALSO:

Two Wendy’s Workers Fired After Leaving N-Word Note In Kids’ Meal

Five Teenagers Caught On Tape Beating “Wendy’s” Employee

Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

13 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

Continue reading Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

<a href="https://newsone.com/3634392/yahoo-finance-headline-typo-niggernavy-sent-black-twitter-into-a-frenzy/"><strong>NewsOne</strong></a&gt; reports: <em>Yahoo Finance’s social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.”</em> <em>Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gifs exposing the error. <strong><a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/tamerragriffin/yahoo-finance-nigger-navy-typo?utm_term=.vw7wAoA2r#.vw7wAoA2r&quot; target="_blank">Buzzfeed News</a></strong> credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag.</em> <em>Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done.</em> Check out the funniest Twitter responses in the accompanying gallery.

N-Word , Racism in America , Wendy's , Wendy's racist note and Kids' meal

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Dave Chappelle: Your Homophobic and Transphobic Jokes…
 16 hours ago
EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On…
 17 hours ago
Kodak Black’s Baby’s Mother Says She Broke And…
 17 hours ago
Jay Z Is Set To Make Another Groundbreaking Documentary
 19 hours ago
It’s Friday! This Is Where The Party’s At!…
 20 hours ago
Man Who Broke Up Fight Between Teens in…
 21 hours ago
Did Kendrick Lamar Take Shots At Drake and…
 22 hours ago
Here’s What Started Taraji P. Henson And Nia…
 22 hours ago
Yung Joc Apologizes For Ass Play Rant: ‘I’m Human’
 22 hours ago
Faith Evans Opens Up About Her Love For…
 22 hours ago
Kanye West Settles $2.5 Million Copyright Lawsuit Over…
 23 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was Gary With Da Tea Arrested For Theft…
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of…
 1 day ago
You Won’t Believe How Much Kendu Is Demanding…
 2 days ago
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 2 days ago
The Results Are In: Tiffany Whyte Took A…
 2 days ago
photos