Lil Wayne Makes Defiant Statement About Birdman At SXSW [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lil Wayne‘s “Tha Carter V” has been tied up in Cash Money mess for awhile, and so far an end is not in sight. But while Wayne was onstage during his set at SXSW, he took a moment to set things straight about his plans for his career, regardless of whether Birdman would do right by him or not.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Should Lil Wayne Just Skip “Carter V”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Hurricane Chris Needs To Calm Down About Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Lil Wayne Needs To Stop Doing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]