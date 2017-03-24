Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat Reprimands Rickey Smiley For The Sensor On His New Backpack [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley came in to work with a brand new Nike backpack that he was excited about. But the backpack still has a sensor on it that the employee forgot to move when Rickey purchased it. Everybody in the room was alarmed when they saw it, and accused Rickey of stealing!

Rickey was appalled that they would accuse him of such a thing, especially live on the radio, so he decided to leave. But Da Brat caught up with him on his way out, and their exchange was hilarious. Check out this exclusive video to see their funny conversation, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Adding to the growing list of celebrities who have been robbed is New York Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers. He along with some others on this list were not present when the robbery took place although there are several who were robbed at gun point.  Washington Redskins Sean Taylor was only 24-years-old when he was shot during a robbery and later died.

photos