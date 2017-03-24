Da Brat Reprimands Rickey Smiley For The Sensor On His New Backpack [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley came in to work with a brand new Nike backpack that he was excited about. But the backpack still has a sensor on it that the employee forgot to move when Rickey purchased it. Everybody in the room was alarmed when they saw it, and accused Rickey of stealing!

Rickey was appalled that they would accuse him of such a thing, especially live on the radio, so he decided to leave. But Da Brat caught up with him on his way out, and their exchange was hilarious. Check out this exclusive video to see their funny conversation, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

