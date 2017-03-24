16 Added Counts For Jason Van Dyke In Laquan McDonald Shooting Death Case

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

16 Added Counts For Jason Van Dyke In Laquan McDonald Shooting Death Case

The new indictment includes one charge for each shot that McDonald suffered during the 2014 fatal shooting.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A new indictment revealed Thursday added 16 counts of aggravated battery against Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke who fatally shot Laquan McDonald in 2014, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

In the indictment returned March 16 by a new grand jury, Van Dyke is still charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of official misconduct as well

Joseph McMahon, the Kane County state’s attorney who was appointed special prosecutor in the high-profile case, offered no explanation for the move other than denying in court that he sought the new indictment to correct what Van Dyke’s attorney had labeled fatal errors in the initial charges…

Van Dyke, who has been suspended without pay since soon after he was first charged in November 2015, pleaded not guilty Thursday to the new indictment through his attorney.

Van Dyke — who fired at McDonald six seconds after arriving on the scene before unloading more bullets into the teen’s body while he was on the ground — will next appear in court on April 20, reports CNN.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneCNN

SEE ALSO:

Congressman Bobby Rush Introduces ‘Laquan McDonald Act’

Lawyers Claim Cop Who Killed Laquan Mcdonald Was ‘Sacrificed To Angry Mob’

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Chicago police brutality , Chicago police shootings , Jason Van Dyke , Laquan McDonald

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You Won’t Believe How Much Kendu Is Demanding…
 15 hours ago
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 15 hours ago
The Results Are In: Tiffany Whyte Took A…
 15 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 17 hours ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 19 hours ago
L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For…
 19 hours ago
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
Beyonce Surprises Cancer Patient With Facetime Call
 23 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 1 day ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 2 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 2 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 2 days ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 2 days ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 2 days ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 2 days ago
photos