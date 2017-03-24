16 Added Counts For Jason Van Dyke In Laquan McDonald Shooting Death Case

A new indictment revealed Thursday added 16 counts of aggravated battery against Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke who fatally shot Laquan McDonald in 2014, reports the Chicago Tribune.

In the indictment returned March 16 by a new grand jury, Van Dyke is still charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of official misconduct as well

Joseph McMahon, the Kane County state’s attorney who was appointed special prosecutor in the high-profile case, offered no explanation for the move other than denying in court that he sought the new indictment to correct what Van Dyke’s attorney had labeled fatal errors in the initial charges…

Van Dyke, who has been suspended without pay since soon after he was first charged in November 2015, pleaded not guilty Thursday to the new indictment through his attorney.

Van Dyke — who fired at McDonald six seconds after arriving on the scene before unloading more bullets into the teen’s body while he was on the ground — will next appear in court on April 20, reports CNN.

