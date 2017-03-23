Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For Saying Women Shouldn’t Wear Weaves

Read what she has to say.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith is giving out lessons for free on natural hair. Her student is Tyrese, who caused quite a stir this past week when he ranted about how women choose to present their bodies. “We know the difference between real hair and clip ons,” he said. “Sitting across from you and you couldn’t even HIDE your weave tracks??” He declares, “US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLSH*T.” You can read his full post below.

Thoughts on #Tyrese comments?

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Well many folks rightfully dragged Tyrese for his comments and Yandy Smith also added her thoughts. When asked about Tyrese’s words in a BET.com Facebook Live interview, Smith proclaimed, “I personally love my weave.” She further argues that though she loves her natural hair too, weaves allow her to be “versatile”, and even “protects and preserves” her natural hair in many cases. She elaborates, “You know I don’t like to straighten my hair, my hair is completely natural and curly. So when I straighten it all the time it changes that curl pattern, so to put a unit on, really quickly Tyrese, it helps, it helps conserve my natural hair. And I like to be versatile.”

Lesson number one, Tyrese! Hopefully, he learned something.

Tyrese , Yandy Smith

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For Saying Women Shouldn’t Wear Weaves

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 3 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 5 hours ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 6 hours ago
L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For…
 7 hours ago
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
Beyonce Surprises Cancer Patient With Facetime Call
 11 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 19 hours ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 day ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 day ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 day ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 day ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 1 day ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 1 day ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 1 day ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 1 day ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 1 day ago
photos