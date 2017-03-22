Twitter Trolls Trump Meeting With Congressional Black Caucus

Twitter Trolls Trump Meeting With Congressional Black Caucus

The meeting with the executive committee of the CBC comes as Donald Trump navigates a fractured relationship with people of color.

97.9 The Beat Staff
The executive committee of the Congressional Black Caucus is set to meet Wednesday with President Donald Trump, who repeatedly lied about the country’s first Black President Barack Obama, including accusing him of unlawfully wiretapping his campaign headquarters during the election, and sparking the birther movement.

That’s not all. He famously slow-walked his denouncement of former KKK leader David Duke, who supported his election, among other things.

What will he discuss with the CBC? Hmm, should we ask April Ryan, whom Trump assumed earlier this year was friends with the entire caucus. Why? Well, Ryan is a Black journalist who serves as White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, and all Black folks know each other, according to Trump’s doctrine. (Insert cackle here, kee kee kee, because you know Black folks do that, too. )

Will they discuss the fact that Trump was likely trying to deflect what FBI Director James Comey revealed this week that his office, not President Obama, was investigating Russia and Trump’s associates as part of a broader probe of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

Meanwhile, Democratic CBC Chairman Cedric Richmond of Louisiana said leaders plan to push Trump on several areas of interest to African-American voters, including policing, health care and his fiscal plan, reports The Associated Press.

His budget is contrary to African-American interests in a number of ways, and it’s our role as policymakers to call him out on it,” Richmond tells The AP.

But let Black Twitter tell it, Trump is up to no good, seeking only to placate all voters, whom he was elected to serve.

What do you think will happen at the meeting, which will take place at 3 PM EST in the Oval Office? Sound off in comments.

SOURCE: Business Insider

