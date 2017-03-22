Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD

Wondering if he still feels that "all lives matter?"

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

You know, it wasn’t too long ago that musician Wyclef Jean was all over social media singing the praises of the #AllLivesMatter movement and let’s just say he may feel a bit differently after his unfortunate encounter with the LAPD.

Mistaken as a suspect in a robbery, Wyclef Jean was handcuffed by the LAPD and held for a short time before they released him. The incident stemmed from a gas station robbery by a black man that police say fit Jean’s description, although he was actually at the recording studio at the time that the robbery occurred. That still didn’t stop them from pulling him over and placing him in handcuffs.

According to the Huffington Post, Jean was “appalled” and threatened to sue the LAPD over an extreme case of mistaken identity. He actually posted a video of him in handcuffs by the LAPD, as well as posting a series of tweets to his Twitter account detailing the entire experience.

This is an unfortunate situation that far too many black men have found themselves the victim of and many didn’t have the positive outcome that Wyclef Jean did. Situations like this are also why many were so surprised and disappointed when he proclaimed that #AllLivesMatter. Here’s hoping that this incident will give him a different outlook on the #BlackLivesMatter movement and why it was started in the first place.

You can check out Wyclef’s tweets and video of being handcuffed BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932657/loni-love-miscarriage-the-real/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932728/mel-b-files-divorce-stephan-belafonte/

All Lives Matter , celebrity news , entertainment news , LAPD , music news , police news , wyclef jean

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 2 hours ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 14 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 17 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Twerks to Celebrate Breaking Billboard Record [Video]
 17 hours ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 17 hours ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 19 hours ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 19 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 20 hours ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 21 hours ago
Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting…
 21 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 21 hours ago
Rick Ross Continues To Put Birdman’s Bad Business…
 21 hours ago
Drake’s “More Life” Sales Projected To Blow Everyone…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 7: Everett’s Release Shakes Up The Town
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 2 days ago
photos