News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: Man Skillfully Intervenes In Fight Between Two Teenagers

Young onlookers are there to witness.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

23115889

Source: Krzysztof Ryder / Getty


A Black man’s great execution of deescalation tactics was caught on video. In the middle of a fight between two teens, the man called out how many of the spectators were recording the incident on their phones. He insisted, “Everybody have ya phone out. All you, you the real cowards.”

Though some teens observing the situation continued to laugh, the two fighters took a break from their scuffle to hear the older man out. He tries to help the two teens realize that regardless of their beef they’ve still become a spectacle that other people benefit from. “Listen to that, they all laughing lil’ bro,” he tries to explain to one of the teens.

The man further gets to the root of the two teens’ conflict, acknowledging one’s need to defend himself and the other teen being “ill-advised” by people that don’t really care for him. In regards to the laughter their fight elicited, the man asserts, “anybody that can laugh at you, while you upset like that, they ain’t your friend.”

The man finally ends the conflict by making the two combatants shake hands. You can watch the full video below and let us know what you think.


 

black men , Fighting , Neighborhood

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Man Skillfully Intervenes In Fight Between Two Teenagers

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 12 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 14 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Twerks to Celebrate Breaking Billboard Record [Video]
 14 hours ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 14 hours ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 16 hours ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 16 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 17 hours ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 18 hours ago
Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting…
 18 hours ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 18 hours ago
Rick Ross Continues To Put Birdman’s Bad Business…
 19 hours ago
Drake’s “More Life” Sales Projected To Blow Everyone…
 24 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 7: Everett’s Release Shakes Up The Town
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 2 days ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 2 days ago
photos