Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings

Chappelle is credited with pioneering sketch comedy on Comedy Central, in 2003, when he debuted The Chappelle Show, which parodied pop culture and race relations. The show became a hit and led to Viacom, Comedy Central’s parent company, offering Chappelle a $55 million contract he ultimately turned down.

During the candid chat, Chappelle revealed “Key & Peele” hurt his feelings.

“When I did ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ there were certain conventions of the show that the network resisted,” he said. “And I fought the network very hard so that those conventions could come to fruition. So like the first episode, I do that black/white supremacist sketch. And it’s like, ‘Well, that’s 10 minutes long. It should be five minutes long.’ Why should it be five minutes long? Like, these types of conventions. I fought very hard… So when I watch ‘Key & Peele’ and I see they’re doing a format that I created, and at the end of the show, it says, ‘Created by Key and Peele,’ that hurts my feelings.”

Chappelle first spoke about “Key & Peele” in 2005 at the Roots Picnic when he said,

“Put some respect on my name. Y’all don’t know what I’ve been through, watching Key & Peele do my show the last five f*cking years.”

“Key & Peele” have payed homage to Chappelle in several interviews, calling him “influential” and that he “opened a lot of doors.”

Chappelle‘s stand-ups The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live At the Hollywood Palladium and Deep In The Heart Of Texas: Live At Austin City Limits premiered on Netflix last night.

