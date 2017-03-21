Entertainment News
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of His Daughter Bari

Cuteness overload.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Mahershala Ali is loving new fatherhood.

The Oscar winning actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his daughter, Bari Najma Ali, who was born on February 24. In the black and white pic posted to Instagram, Mahershala held his baby girl in his hands as she sat on his lap. The adorable father-daughter moment was simply captioned,  “Bari x Abu.” Abu is a traditionally term meaning “father of” in Arabic.

The new dad also gushed about her daughter on the Oscars red carpet last month, saying, “She was late. She was supposed to be here the 13th, around then, so I was starting to get concerned, but she’s here and healthy. It’s amazing though. I’m very grateful.”

Bari x Abu 💜

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

 

Fatherhood definitely looks good on the Moonlight star.

photos