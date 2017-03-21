D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI Can Find Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, But Not D.C.’s Missing Black Teens?

It’s not a secret thatcan put his foot in his mouth—especially when he’s talking about Black women—but we have to admit that there are times when he can be seriously on point.

Prime example of his occasional sharp social analysis can be seen in the following Tweet:

Damn they found #TomBradys missing super bowl Jersey? If only all those black and brown teenage girls reported missing in DC had jerseys on! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 20, 2017

You better speak on it!

This inquiry quickly sparked an online conversation about white privilege, racism and the devaluation of Black and Brown girls in America:

Given how often missing people of color are ignored by the media, folks were grateful that Hughley was raising awareness around this issue:

