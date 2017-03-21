D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI Can Find Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, But Not D.C.’s Missing Black Teens?

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI Can Find Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, But Not D.C.’s Missing Black Teens?

It's not a secret that the comedian can put his foot in his mouth, but this time he is definitely on point.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


It’s not a secret that D.L. Hughley can put his foot in his mouth—especially when he’s talking about Black women—but we have to admit that there are times when he can be seriously on point.

Prime example of his occasional sharp social analysis can be seen in the following Tweet:

You better speak on it!


This inquiry quickly sparked an online conversation about white privilege, racism and the devaluation of Black and Brown girls in America:






Given how often missing people of color are ignored by the media, folks were grateful that Hughley was raising awareness around this issue:


As we previously reported, last week a series of viral tweets revealed that 10 women of color have disappeared from the Washington, D.C. area over the span of 10 days. Currently, 15-year-old Jacqueline Lassey, 13-year-old Yahshaiyah Enoch, 15-year-old Antwan Jordan, 15-year-old Juliana Otero, 15-year-old Dashann Trikia Wallace, 13-year-old Aniya McNeil, 15-year-old Dayanna White, 16-year-old Talisha Coles and are all still missing.

RELATED NEWS:

Where Are Our Girls? 10 Black Teens Have Gone Missing In The Washington, D.C. Area

D.L. Hughley In Hot Water For Joke About Debbie Reynolds’ Death

#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Insists That Black People Should Respect Donald Trump

Black and Missing , d.l.Hughley , FBI

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI Can Find Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, But Not D.C.’s Missing Black Teens?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake’s “More Life” Sales Projected To Blow Everyone…
 7 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 13 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 21 hours ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 21 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Goes In On Chris Brown, Claims…
 21 hours ago
Tamar Braxton Leaves Epic Records And Signs A…
 22 hours ago
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 22 hours ago
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 24 hours ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers…
 1 day ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 1 day ago
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some…
 1 day ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 1 day ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT
RUN THE JEWELS “LEGEND HAS IT” ON ‘THE…
 1 day ago
Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With…
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 2 days ago
photos