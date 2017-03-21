Loni Love Opens Up About Suffering A Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Loni Love Opens Up About Suffering A Heartbreaking Miscarriage

On the Tuesday, March 21 episode of "The Real," the co-host shares that losing her baby made her never want to get pregnant again.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: Ryan Theriot / Getty


On the Tuesday, March 21 episode of The Real, for the first time co-host Loni Love opens up about a tragic loss: She previously suffered a miscarriage.

“I finally went to the doctor and I was pregnant. And Imma tell you something, your body goes through so much,” she started off.

Love then talked about the process of planning to become a mom before sadly losing her baby.

“And then at that time I started processing ‘cause then I had to start saving for the baby. I had to start doing all this… And I was like, “Oh my goodness, what am I going to do?” Right? And then it was like the dude that I was with, he was excited, but I was still like really really nervous,” the 45-year-old recalled.

“But then, eventually you know that nature takes over, you like, ‘You know what, there’s nothing I can do. I’m just gonna have to have this baby and I’m just going to deal with it.’ And sure enough as soon as I was like okay with it, about eight weeks, I miscarried.”

Her co-hosts were in shock and in tears after Love’s emotional reveal.

“I never knew this, Loni, I never knew this,” Jeannie Mai said.

Crying, Love admitted that she never wanted to be pregnant again after that.

“So, you know, I just never wanted that feeling again.”

As The Inquistr pointed out, Love has talked about not wanting children, but this is the first time she has spoken publicly about her past miscarriage.

Our hearts go out to Loni. Thank you for being brave enough to share your story.

