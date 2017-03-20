Entertainment News
Tamar Braxton Leaves Epic Records And Signs A Major New Deal

Check out the details of her big move.

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

When it comes to getting her coins, Tamar Braxton knows no limits.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the singer and reality star has officially left Epic records and signed a new recording deal with eOne Music. Sources say that Tamar’s deal is pretty impressive, telling the site, “Tamar is talented and she feels like she should be compensated appropriately. She wanted a million. Her deal is in the high six figures.”

No word on why the Braxton Family Values star is no longer with her former label, but as you may recall, last June, Epic label head L.A. Reid told reporters, “Tamar didn’t get dropped. The rumors are not true.” Despite the move, Tamartians are all here for the singer’s new music:

Congratulations Tamar on the new deal! Major bag alert.

photos