‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty

Like groceries...

97.9 The Beat Staff
The new Chips movie might be a sleeper hit of the year, as it’s by far the funniest movie I’ve seen all year. There is one scene where the guys discuss eating booty, so when I got them on my show Extra Butter, I had to set some rules to eating butt.

Kristen Bell, the real-life wife of the star, writer, and director of Chips, Dax Shepard actually brought up the topic of eating booty on their own. Dax explained why they put it in the movie, as I told him you cant’ be out here eating the butt of just any woman.

It’s a funny interview with Michael Pena, Dax Shepard and the aforementioned Kristen Bell. Check it out and be sure to go see Chips, this weekend, March 24th 2017.

photos