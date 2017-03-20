News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside

Source: Rich Polk / Getty


Kim Kardashian recounted the chilling Parisian robbery, which made headlines in October, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians last night.

The reality TV star went into detail about the horrific experience and revealed she had mentally prepared to be raped.

According to Kim’s emotional account, she was falling in and out of sleep in her Paris flat when she heard loud footsteps coming up the stairs. She thought it was her sister Kourtney and stylist returning from the club, drunk. Seconds later, men posed as Paris police stormed into the room where she was sleeping and demanded money and personal items. They had tied up the concierge, who then began to act as a translator between Kim and the robbers.

They asked for the “rapper’s wife,” she revealed.

Kim recalled begging for her life before the robbers duct taped her mouth and threw her on the bed. It was there she began to mentally prepare to be raped.

“Then he he grabs my legs, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought like ‘this is the moment they’re going to rape me and I fully mentally prepped myself,” she said.

She then prayed for her sister Kourtney to have a “normal” life, who she feared who return and see her dead body.

Watch the emotional scene, below:


According to a suspect involved in the heist, they had planned on robbing Kim during a previous Paris trip, but she was constantly surrounded by people. They tracked her movement on the Internet and knew she was alone.

“The jewels were shown on the internet, and (she said) that she didn’t wear fakes… the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

16 Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Opens Up About Paris Robbery In KUWTK Trailer

Kim Kardashian

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Account Of The Parisian Robbery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 5 hours ago
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 7 hours ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 7 hours ago
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers…
 8 hours ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 10 hours ago
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some…
 11 hours ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 12 hours ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT
RUN THE JEWELS “LEGEND HAS IT” ON ‘THE…
 12 hours ago
Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With…
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 20 hours ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 1 day ago
Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And…
 1 day ago
You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 2 days ago
photos