Boris Kodjoe Shares Special Moment With His Daughter

97.9 The Beat Staff
18th Annual DesignCare Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty


Boris Kodjoe is the proud father of two beautiful children with his Hollywood star wife, Nicole Ari Parker.

The pair have always been transparent when it comes to their commitment as a married unit and raising their kids, particularly their daughter Sophie who suffers from spinal bifida, a rare spinal cord birth defect.

In a recent photo posted to Instagram, Boris shared Sophie getting ready for her first dance and expressed how far she’s come.

“A day in a father’s life he will always remember,” he begins. “She’s headed out to her first school dance. She picked her dress, mommy altered it to a perfect fit, she got her nails and hair done. Seems like moments ago when I was rocking her to sleep. Now she’s a beautiful little lady.”


Boris and Nicole started a foundation in honor of their daughter to fund wellness initiatives in multicultural communities for spinal bifida.

“Sophie was actually instrumental in teaching us how to do that,” Boris told Aspire TV about how she strengthen his marriage. “Her spirit, her attitude was always, she was this little baby who was always smiling and she looked at us like, ‘Why are you crying?’”

“So we figured, okay, this is what it is. This is our norm. She doesn’t know any different and it’s up to us to prepare her and equip her for this life that’s hers and make sure that she has all options and all opportunities that anyone else would have.”

photos