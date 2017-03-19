Mayor Bill De Blasio Plans To Renovate Rikers Island

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mayor Bill De Blasio Plans To Renovate Rikers Island

Despite the calls from criminal justice reform activists to have the correctional facility shuttered, Mayor de Blasio reportedly plans to give Rikers Island a facelift.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

While many criminal justice reform activists believe that the only way to address the horrific conditions at Rikers Island is to have it shut down, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks otherwise. According to the New York Daily News, instead of shuttering the correctional facility, he will unveil a plan to renovate Rikers Island.

From the New York Daily News:

“Mayor de Blasio has promised to release his own long-term plan for the massive 10-jail complex within swimming distance of LaGuardia Airport in the coming months – and it doesn’t include shuttering the facility.

Officials tell the Daily News the mayor’s plan includes resuming construction on a controversial new jail on the island that has been stalled since he took office, along with the roughly more than $1 billion dollars worth of improvements on the island included in his 10-year preliminary budget.

Advocates and other elected officials say the only way to fix Rikers is to tear the place down and scatter modern jails in neighborhoods across the city – an idea staunchly opposed by some vocal groups in the communities that would be affected.”

Aside from the horrendous conditions inside of the facility, many criminal justice reform advocates say that Rikers Island should be closed down due to the population decrease in the city’s jails, reports the outlet. According to the New York Daily News, the jail population is 9,750 less than what it was 26 years ago.

Under his plan, the mayor will reportedly allocate $170 million to rebuild the Horizon center located in the Bronx to move young inmates off of Rikers Island, reports the Daily News. At Rikers, he plans to add two new schools, two wings that will house 700 beds, and a mental health facility for inmates.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Former Inmate And Criminal Justice Reform Advocate Fights To Have Rikers Island Closed

“Kalief’s Law” Aims To Reform Pretrial Detention After Honoree Spent 3 Years In Rikers Awaiting Trial

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Criminal Justice Reform , Jail , Kalief Browder , Mayor Bill de Blasio , New York City , nyc , Rikers Island

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 6 hours ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 17 hours ago
Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And…
 18 hours ago
You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg…
 18 hours ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 1 day ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 1 day ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 2 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Breaks Down His $500k Deal…
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 2 days ago
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Says TI, Bow Wow And Snoop…
 2 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 2 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Its Confirmed… Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has…
 2 days ago
photos