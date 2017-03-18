Steve Harvey Says TI, Bow Wow And Snoop Should Respect The Office Of President! Thoughts?

Looks like Steve Harvey has inserted himself in the drama between President Donald Trump and TI, Bow Wow and Snoop Dog. Here’s the back story… Recently rapper Snoop Dogg released a new video where he is mocking President Donald Trump and shoots him with a toy gun that says, “Bang!” Here’s the video:

Snoop Dogg – BADBADNOTGOOD – Lavender (Nightfall Remix)

Once the video was released Trump felt some type of way about the video and tweeted this about Snoop.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

After this tweet rappers Bow Wow and TI came to Snoop Dogg defense with these social media post:

@troubleman31

“@snoopdogg is a Fuckin Legend u Fucking Tangerine Tanned Muskrat scrotum skin, Lacefront Possum fur Wig wearing, Alternative fact, Atomic Dog diarrhea face ass man!!!! Leave our legends names out ya fuckin old ass puppy piss smelling ass mouth & continue to focus on dividing minorities, building barriers, alienating immigrants, & fuckin this country up like u been doin…. #UWannaBeDictator #PresidentialLevelFuckBoy.”

@bowwow

“Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk a– up talking s–t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

After these post where posted on social media according to Bossip.com here’s what Steve Harvey had to say…

“The problem with all this is that there is an office in this country called the ‘president,’ and you have to respect the office. You really do. Whether you want to or not. You have to respect the office. They got laws.

I love Snoop. Bow Wow, always respectful and cordial with one another, me and T.I. I don’t have no problem with T.I. I love the dude. I’m just saying brothers be smart. You gotta be smart man. All y’all talking got money. You got money, man. You got money and they know how to go after that money. Just be smart, let me tell ya man, leave the first lady out of this. Y’all going down another path with these cats now. You start messing with they wives… I’ll tell y’all you going down another path.”

Thoughts?

Did Steve Harvey Ask Real Life ‘Scandal’ Fixer To Help With His Image?

Steve Harvey Wants You To Know He Was Hurt By Trump Backlash; Lashes Out At Black Twitter