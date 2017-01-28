News & Gossip
Steve Harvey Wants You To Know He Was Hurt By Trump Backlash; Lashes Out At Black Twitter

The talk show host didn't expect the criticism to be so fierce.

Steve Harvey is pretty hurt folks.

The comedian and talk show host recently talked about the backlash he received after meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump to discuss Housing Development a couple weeks ago. Note: Harvey has no formal political experience in anything, nevermind housing development in urban areas.

Nonetheless, he thought it was smart to build a bridge —a theme he and Chrisette Michele share— between Trump and the Black community.

“On a personal note, a lot of ya’ll hurt me,” he said on his radio show. “You really did. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce.”

He also had words for Black Twitter, who royally dragged the star after his meeting at the Trump Towers in New York:

He added, “You got to do something you can’t just complain about it ….But I got one message just for black people… because I have the right to. Because I been black for 60 years. Half of y’all talking about me ain’t been on this earth no time and don’t know what we had to do to even get here. But you sit behind your computer like you really all that… you type about us and you don’t even know us. Now you talking about me!”

We hope he does realize that folks have Twitter on their phones, not just their computers, and they are fully capable of multitasking.

Listen to his full diatribe below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

