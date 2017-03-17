News & Gossip
Chiropractor Sends Racist Threats To Two Staten Island Parents

Black kids are put in danger.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Two Staten Island parents were hit with racism this past week when a chiropractor sent them racist threats.

The spine specialist was arrested after sending threatening notes to a Black NYPD officer and a White crossing guard with a Black child.

On Monday, the police officer, Ebony Glover, was sent a letter reading, “My next opportunity will be getting rid of you and that ugly ass n*gger child of the crossing guard.” The letter continues, “Keep thinking he’s safe in school, but when the opportunity hits, it will with a bang. N*ggers don’t belong in my neighborhood.” The crossing guard, Jennifer Becker, was sent a similar letter.

According to court documents, the letter was sent by Danielle Serini, who has reportedly been in an ongoing feud with Glover and Becker since April. Serini accused her two victims of ticketing her clients.

Court records also reveal that Serini sent a bag of Dum-Dum lollipops to both Glover and Becker’s homes. They came with a note that read, “Enjoy the pops dum dum. Don’t think for a moment I forgot about the so-called crossing guard that is never doing her job. In due time!”

Serini already had a protective order against her when Becker filed one back in June 2016. Now Serini has been charged with aggravated harassment, stalking, and for violating the protective order.

photos