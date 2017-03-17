Hip-Hop Spot: Why Meek Mill’s Assault Charge Could Be A Major L [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Meek Mill is being charged with assault after a fight at the airport, with two employees. While it’s unclear what exactly went down to cause the altercation, all of them will have to answer to a judge about it.
Now, normally, such an incident wouldn’t be a terribly big deal- but Meek Mill is on probation, so that definitely ups the stakes a bit. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
